Congresswoman Clark On What She's Expecting From Biden's 1st Speech Before Congress04:52Play
President Biden delivers his first speech to a joint session of Congress on Wednesday night.
Biden is expected to lay out his priorities, just before the 100th day of his presidency.
Massachusetts Congresswoman Katherine Clark will be in the chamber as well. She is the assistant speaker of the House, and joined WBUR's Morning Edition to preview the president's speech.
This segment aired on April 28, 2021.
Deborah Becker Host/Reporter
Deborah Becker is a senior correspondent and host at WBUR. Her reporting focuses on mental health, criminal justice and education.
