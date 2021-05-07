Advertisement
'The Essence Of Giving Hope': Remembering Activist And Ballroom Icon Jahaira DeAlto04:43Play
Boston lost an important trans activist this week, murdered in her home in Dorchester.
Jahaira DeAlto was also an advocate for survivors of domestic violence, and an icon in the city’s ballroom scene.
WBUR's Cristela Guerra joined Morning Edition Bob Oakes to discuss DeAlto's life and impact.
This segment aired on May 7, 2021.
Cristela Guerra Reporter
Cristela Guerra is an arts and culture reporter for The ARTery.
