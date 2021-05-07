WBUR News

Advertisement

'The Essence Of Giving Hope': Remembering Activist And Ballroom Icon Jahaira DeAlto04:43
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
May 07, 2021
TwitterfacebookEmail

Boston lost an important trans activist this week, murdered in her home in Dorchester.

Jahaira DeAlto was also an advocate for survivors of domestic violence, and an icon in the city’s ballroom scene.

WBUR's Cristela Guerra joined Morning Edition Bob Oakes to discuss DeAlto's life and impact.

This segment aired on May 7, 2021.

Related:

Cristela Guerra Twitter Reporter
Cristela Guerra is an arts and culture reporter for The ARTery.

More…

Advertisement

Advertisement