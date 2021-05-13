WBUR News

Some Massachusetts Republicans Join Latest Effort To Split With Trump04:23
May 13, 2021
More than 100 prominent Republicans and conservatives are calling on the GOP to abandon former President Donald Trump and his lies that the 2020 election was illegitimate.

The group, which includes former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld, is releasing an open letter today calling for the party to re-embrace democracy, and leaving open the possibility of abandoning the GOP and forming another party altogether.

Marty Linsky recently retired after 40 years on the faculty at Harvard's Kennedy School of Government. He’s also a registered Republican, and has signed on to this latest effort to redirect the party. Linsky spoke with WBUR's Morning Edition host Bob Oakes.

This segment aired on May 13, 2021.

