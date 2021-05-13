WBUR News

Rep. Lynch Reacts To Pentagon Official Testimony On Capitol Riot05:40
May 13, 2021
A top pentagon official in the Trump administration yesterday testified before the House Oversight Committee that the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol was fueled by an "organized conspiracy with assault elements in place."

Massachusetts Congressman Stephen Lynch was there, and he joined WBUR's Morning Edition host Bob Oakes to talk about it.

