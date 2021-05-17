Gov. Charlie Baker will lift coronavirus restrictions in the state heading into Memorial Day weekend. The Republican said Massachusetts businesses can operate at full capacity on Saturday, May 29.

Face coverings will still be required in places like nursing homes, health care settings and public transportation or ride-hailing services. Mask requirements for outdoor youth sports will be dropped Tuesday, May 18.

The state of emergency in Massachusetts will also end on June 15.

WBUR's Simón Rios joined WBUR's All Things Considered to discuss the state's updated reopening schedule.