Juneteenth is finally getting some of the respect it deserves. The date commemorates the end of slavery in the United States — marking the anniversary of the moment in 1865 when enslaved African-Americans in Texas were told they were free, more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was issued.

This is the first year Juneteenth is a state holiday in Massachusetts, and this week it also became a federal holiday. The recognition can create some mixed feelings.

"I'm trying to be as joyful about it as I possibly can, because I feel like as people of color we need as many holidays as possible to celebrate," Collin Knight says. "It's a celebration of our freedom, but it's also very painful, because we have to think about why we had to be freed in the first place. I think it's important for us to know our whole history. And I think a lot of people who visit Boston don't realize how rich the Black history really is."

Knight is doing his best to increase that knowledge. The Roxbury native owns and operates "Live Like A Local Tours" in Boston. He offers walking tours that give folks a chance to embrace the history, culture and food of Roxbury, Dorchester and Jamaica Plain.

On a recent mini-tour of just a few of the multitudes of significant spots in Roxbury, Knight starts at the corner of Washington Street and Melnea Cass Boulevard.

A panel honoring the memory of Melnea Cass located at a bus station on the corner of Melnea Cass Boulevard and Washington Street, just outside of Nubian Square. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)

"We're here because I want to talk about Melnea Cass, and how important she was to the Roxbury community," Knight says. "She was the president of the NAACP [in Boston]. She was the president of the Brotherhood of Sleeping Car Porters for the Boston chapter, which fought for people of color on the railroads ... she galvanized women to vote ... she was known as the First Lady of Roxbury, and rightfully so."

Knight lists more of her achievements and then, gazing up at the street sign, he takes a deep breath.

"Her strength is just so palpable," Knight says. "Every time I tell her story, I just feel her spirit flowing through me and I'm just really proud."

Collin Knight of Live Like a Local Tours at the ‘Faces of Dudley’ mural. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)

Next, Knight walks around the corner to admire the "Roxbury Love Story" mural. Painted by the artist known as Problak, it's a tribute to the Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. and his wife Coretta Scott King. The couple began their courtship in Roxbury; the mural graces the former site of the 12th Baptist Church, where King preached in the early 1950s.