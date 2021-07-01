The oldest church bells in the U.S. hang inside the Old North Church's steeple in Boston.

It's also where Revolutionary War patriots followed Paul Revere's famous instructions to hang one lantern if British troops approached by land, two if by sea.

Turns out Revere himself rang those bells in his youth, and these days members of a guild are still pulling their ropes every weekend. They have a special ringing event for Independence Day and WBUR's Andrea Shea has more on their quirky, historic hobby.