Rhode Island Approves Supervised Drug Consumption Centers

An idea that would have once been unthinkable in the Rhode Island General Assembly found broad support in the final week of the legislative session: giving users a safe, supervised place to take their drugs.

For years, this concept crashed into the get-tough rhetoric of the war on drugs. But the toll of the opioid epidemic — which legislators say claimed almost 400 lives in Rhode Island last year — has sparked a reassessment. In making their case, some lawmakers cite how their own friends and relatives have died from overdoses.

State Rep. Justine Caldwell (D-East Greenwich), for example. She said her 23-year-old cousin overdosed while on Block Island in 2017, leaving a cascade of emotional pain for two roommates who did not initially realize that he had ODed.

“And his family, who is torn apart, and his sister, who’s getting married this summer and he will not be at her wedding,” Caldwell said, during a more than hour-long floor debate. “So this is a bill that is going to protect Rhode Island families and is a big step in our substance abuse crisis prevention.”

The conventional argument against supervised drug-consumption centers is that they send a government-sanctioned message in support of shooting up. Rep. Arthur Corvese (D-North Providence) is among those troubled by the concept.

“We set rules, regulations, laws and parameters for our people to conduct themselves, to comport themselves,” Corvese said. “But yet we will say, you want to chase the dragon or shoot up, here’s the place to do it. We’re going to protect you, we’ll have health people there for you and we’re going to pay for it.”

Rep. John Edwards (D-Tiverton), the House sponsor of the bill, countered.

“This bill will keep people alive,” he said. “That’s the end result — people, who otherwise will die alone somewhere in our state, will remain alive.”