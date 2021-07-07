It was chaotic in a Massachusetts courtroom on Tuesday for the arraignment of some of the men involved in last weekend's armed standoff along I-95.

Seven men are being held without bail. Dangerousness hearings are scheduled Friday and two men will be arraigned Wednesday.

Some of the defendants told the judge the court lacks the authority to prosecute them on weapons charge — some refused lawyers, others refused to give their names.

They say they are part of a Rhode Island-based group called Rise of the Moors.

Mark Pitcavage is a senior research fellow at the Anti-Defamation League's Center on Extremism. He says the Moors consider themselves sovereign citizens — who believe they are not U.S. citizens, and not beholden to laws.