$8: The Complicated Story Behind One Of The Most Repeated Statistics About Boston

Eight dollars.

It's one of the most mentioned statistics in Massachusetts politics.

A 2015 study found the median net worth for white households in Greater Boston was a quarter million of dollars. For Black families, it was just $8.

Yet few people know the figure comes with important caveats — or the full story of how became so well known.

It all started with a young economist from South America, Ana Patricia Muñoz, who worked at the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston for 10 years before returning to her native Ecuador.

When Muñoz caught wind of researchers in other cities looking at racial wealth gaps, she wanted the Federal Reserve to do similar research here. But Muñoz says her bosses were initially reluctant.

"I don't know if fear is the word, but apprehension of what [could] happen and, 'Is it really the Fed's role to do this?'" Muñoz told WBUR from Quito.

“This [was] important enough that you have to risk it all to do it.”

Muñoz eventually convinced her colleagues that the research fit the Fed’s mission and got permission to go ahead with the work.

After Muñoz highlighted the figures in presentations, it immediately grabbed the attention of many local activists.

Two years later, the $8 number went viral after it was reported in the Boston Globe's series on racism in the city — even catching the attention of the Daily Show.

And this year, it's become a key talking point in the Boston mayoral election. Nearly every major mayoral candidate regularly cites the study as evidence of systemic racism. And it featured prominently in Boston acting mayor Kim Janey's campaign video.