Tropical Storm Elsa Will Bring Downpours, Wind Gusts To Massachusetts

The center of Tropical Storm Elsa was off the coast of New Jersey early Friday morning, heading steadily toward the north. It will cross southeastern Massachusetts before moving into the Gulf of Maine later today.

This particular track will mean the heaviest rain will be roughly either side of a line from Boston to Providence to New York City, with the strongest winds over Cape Cod and the Islands.

A few of the radars show tropical downpours to our south. As the storm moves north, these heavy bands will progress into our region, and you'll notice very heavy rain for several hours in the morning. They'll be gully washers, that's for sure.

Heavy rain associated with tropical storm Elsa was moving up the coastline early Friday. (Courtesy COD Weather)

By early afternoon, the core of the rain will have moved north and we will be left with a few showers, but the bulk of the precipitation will be over.

Most areas are going to receive between 2-3 inches of rain in a relatively small amount of time. However, there is the chance for over 4 inches in isolated bands of heavy rain. The speed at which the rain will fall can lead to urban street flooding and flash flooding. Because the ground is saturated in much of the area, basement flooding could also be an issue. It's a good idea to give your sump pumps a quick check if they are not typically running in early July.

Areas in red have the greatest risk for flooding Friday. (Courtesy NOAA)

There is a Tropical Storm Warning along the coast, where the winds will at times be exceeding 39 mph in gusts. Because the storm will be transitioning from a tropical one to an extratropical one as it reaches our latitude, the wind field may expand somewhat. This means power outages are a distinct possibility.

In the winter, when there's no leaves on the trees, it's easier for the wind to pass through — but this time of the year, with all the thick foliage acting as little sails, it's more likely to see some tree damage and subsequent power issues.

The strongest winds will arrive after 8 a.m. and be gone by sunset. If you live away from the coast, you may never experience any significant wind. This is really something that residents on Cape Cod, extreme southeastern Massachusetts, and especially Nantucket and Martha's Vineyard will notice.

The strongest wind field will cross Cape Cod and the Islands and then head up to eastern Maine and Canada Friday. (Courtesy COD Weather)

As the core of the storm moves over southeastern Massachusetts, there will be a lull in the wind and then it'll shift direction from the southeast and come from the northwest when the storm goes by.

It remains warm and somewhat humid for the weekend, with some sunshine but also a present chance of showers in the afternoon. Sunday is probably the pick of the weekend, as there should be fewer showers. Expect both days to have temperatures in the 77 to 81 degree range — fairly average for the second week of July.