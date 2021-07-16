Advertisement
Biogen’s Aducanumab is the first FDA approved drug that’s supposed to treat an underlying cause of Alzheimer’s Disease, but many scientists aren’t convinced that it can actually do that.
The company’s clinical trials of the drug sparked a debate over whether the drug really works, and how much patients should pay for it.
WBUR’s Angus Chen attended the Boston-based Institute for Clinical and Economic Review or ICER’s hearing on Thursday, where an independent panel of scientists considered whether the Alzheimer’s drug is beneficial to patients and worth the price.
This segment aired on July 16, 2021.
