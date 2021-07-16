Advertisement
People Still Getting Infected With COVID-19, Despite High Vaccination Rate05:08Play
Despite high vaccination rates in Massachusetts, some people are still getting sick with COVID-19.
The latest state data show more than 4,000 cases in people who have been fully vaccinated — and nearly 80 people have died.
Dr. Sandro Galea, dean and Robert A. Knox professor at Boston University, joined Deborah Becker on Morning Edition to talk about what this means now and possibly for the future.
This segment aired on July 16, 2021.
Deborah Becker Host/Reporter
Deborah Becker is a senior correspondent and host at WBUR. Her reporting focuses on mental health, criminal justice and education.
