Shepard Fairey, the artist-activist who immortalized pro-wrestler Andre the Giant as a sticker, and President Obama in the iconic “Hope” poster, is creating a 60-foot-tall mural of an endangered North Atlantic Right Whale for Boston.

It's going up at the New England Aquarium as part of Sea Walls, an environmental public art project based in East Boston to raise awareness about the effects of climate change on the planet's fragile oceans.

WBUR's Andrea Shea produced this sound piece with Fairey reflecting on why and how he got involved.