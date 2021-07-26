President Joe Biden has chosen Suffolk Country District Attorney Rachael Rollins to serve as the next U.S. attorney for Massachusetts.

If confirmed by the Senate, Rollins would become the first Black woman to serve as the top federal law enforcement official in Massachusetts.

Rollins was among eight U.S. attorney appointments announced by the White House, which said most of those appointed would be "historic firsts."

A White House statement said the nominees were “chosen for their devotion to enforcing the law, their professionalism, their experience and credentials in this field, their dedication to pursuing equal justice for all, and their commitment to the independence of the Department of Justice."

U.S. Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Edward Markey, who recommended Rollins for the post, praised the choice in a joint statement.

"District Attorney Rollins is a national leader on transforming the criminal justice system and shifting away from an approach based on punishment and penalization to one that combats the root causes of injustice, whether it be poverty, substance use, or racial disparity," they said. "She has prosecutorial experience, and is dedicated and committed to advancing equal justice for all, and we are certain that she will be a tremendous U.S. attorney.

The U.S. attorney is the top federal law enforcement official in Massachusetts, overseeing more than 200 federal prosecutors. The office is part of the Department of Justice and reports to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland.

Rollins previously worked as a federal prosecutor at the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Boston. She also served as general counsel for the Massachusetts Department of Transportation and the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority, and as chief legal counsel for the Massachusetts Port Authority. Rollins was Gov. Deval Patrick's appointee to the Judicial Nominating Commission and a past president of the Massachusetts Black Lawyers Association.

Rollins, the first Black woman to serve as Suffolk County's district attorney, has grabbed national attention as part of a growing movement of progressive district attorneys elected around the country.

She beat four other candidates for the job of district attorney in 2018, running on a promise to decriminalize some low-level crimes that she says lead to mass incarceration.

Rollins has argued that many of the cases in the criminal legal system are the result of poverty and mental health and substance use.

Her office has also focused on addressing wrongful convictions and drug cases based on lab testing done by disgraced former state chemists Annie Dookhan and Sonja Farak. In April, Rollins convened a meeting with dozens of members of the criminal legal system to talk about a systemic resolution to the state's drug lab scandals.

Pushback And Controversy

But her initiatives have rankled high profile members of the state's law enforcement community.

In a 2019 letter, State Secretary of Public Safety and Security Thomas Turco took aim at both Rollins' plan to avoid prosecuting lower level drug crimes and the way her office handled some pre-trial release conditions. Turco said her policies put crime victims at risk.

Rollins defended her so-called " do not prosecute list" at a news conference and said it would help reduce racial and socioeconomic disparities in the criminal legal system. She also suggested that misogyny was at play.