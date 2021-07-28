Advertisement
For a few months, fully vaccinated individuals were able to let their faces be uncovered in government-sanctioned masklessness.
That era might soon be coming to an end.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new mask guidance Tuesday, recommending fully vaccinated people resume wearing masks indoors in regions where COVID-transmission is high.
CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said on a call with press that the decision came after reviewing data on the delta variant and breakthrough cases among vaccinated people.
WBUR health reporter Angus Chen was on that call, and joined WBUR's Morning Edition to discuss.
This segment aired on July 28, 2021.
Angus Chen Reporter, CommonHealth
Angus Chen is a reporter for WBUR's CommonHealth.
