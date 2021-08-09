Syringe Redemption Aims To Keep Needles Off Boston Streets

Residents and business owners have been complaining about syringes littering the streets of some Boston neighborhoods for years.

Perhaps nowhere more so than the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard in Boston — often called "Mass/Cass."

But a new program to clean up the needles appears to be making a difference.

The program, known as the Community Syringe Redemption Program, operates out of a trailer on Atkinson Street, near a city-run center where people can seek help for addiction. The program pays people for syringes they collect on the streets.

Last week, dozens of people were standing in line even though it was just before 6 a.m. They were there to turn in the needles they'd collected. For each one, they receive 20 cents — up to a maximum of 10 dollars.

Allie Hunter pulls out two new syringes to give to someone who has returned a batch of used ones. Stacks of one dollar coins, each one in the sum of 10 dollars, sit on the counter. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)

Inside the trailer, three workers from the company Addiction Response Resources stood crowded behind small windows — collecting the needles through a slot. They paid the participants in dollar coins, while offering supplies such as naloxone, the drug that reverses an opioid overdose.

One man turning in syringes told them people aren't discarding their used needles on the streets anymore.

"Any time someone sees a needle, they pick it up and put it in a container," he told Allie Hunter, the co-founder of Addiction Response Resources.

"That's what we do," she told him.

A container filled with close to 2,000 used syringes collected in a single morning at the Community Syringe Redemption Program in Boston. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)

In about two hours, a pair of large plastic bins were full of what Hunter estimated was about 5,000 needles. Hunter started the syringe redemption program as a pilot in December and has been surprised by the response.

"When we started, we had hoped to collect a thousand needles a week," Hunter said. "And we collect an average of about 17,000 a week, and last week we collected 30,000 just in the last week alone."

That's without any advertising. The program operates through word of mouth. Participants must sign up and give their names. They can get containers to gather the syringes.

"People are really creative and resourceful," Hunter said. "It's usually a combination of their needles and needles they collect, so it's been really positive."

The scene on Atkinson Street of people waiting outside of the entrance of the Southampton Street Shelter early in the morning. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)

Hunter, who is also the executive director of the Police Assisted Addiction and Recovery Initiative, or PAARI, is familiar with addiction. The syringe redemption program is operating in three locations in Boston, and the city is providing $388,000 to fund it this fiscal year.

Since the program started, it has collected more than 580,000 needles. It's one of four city programs that collect discarded syringes, but it is unique in its approach of paying people to pick them up. The program takes in almost twice as many syringes as the other three programs combined.