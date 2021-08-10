Skewed Data Confuses Vaccination Rates In Some Western Mass. Towns

Two small towns in western Massachusetts are ranked among the lowest COVID-19 vaccination rates in the state. But some officials blame a glitch in the data collection.

Early on, the town of Buckland — with a population under 2,000 — had to work very hard to get its residents vaccinated.

“We don't have a sports center. We don't have a big mall,” said Marty Ferguson, who chairs Buckland’s Board of Health. “We had no mass vaccination site and we had people clamoring for vaccine.”

So Buckland collaborated with other Franklin county towns and held pop-up clinics at the regional high school and senior centers.

“It was crazy. It filled up in 10 minutes. People were really ready to get these shots,” Ferguson said, “and we just went until we didn't have any demand anymore.”

So how is it that, in a recent state report, Buckland is shown to have one of the lowest vaccination rates in the state — about 10%?

Ferguson said there's a simple explanation. “Out here in the hilltowns, zip codes don't correlate with the town boundaries.”

Many Buckland residents share a zip code with neighboring Shelburne, and sure enough, Shelburne appears to have one of the highest vaccination rates in the state. Local officials said it's likely Shelburne got credit for most of Buckland's immunization efforts.

In fact, if you look at the raw numbers on the state's spreadsheet, there are more vaccinated residents of Shelburne than there are residents total.

“The spreadsheet would make really good starter for fireworks,” said Randy Crochier, regional health director for several Franklin County towns, including Shelburne, Buckland and Rowe.

In the state’s data, Rowe also appears to have a very high vaccination rate — over 95% — while the Berkshire County town right next to it, Florida, is only at 10%. Again, Crochier blames the shared zip codes.