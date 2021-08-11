Advertisement
Kid COVID Cases Increase Across U.S., But So Far, Not In Mass.05:03Play
WBUR's Deborah Becker spoke with Dr. Rick Malley, an infectious disease physician at Boston Children's Hospital, about the increase in coronavirus cases in children across the country. Last week, 94,000 cases in kids were reported — a 31% increase from the week before.
Malley says that so far, there is not an increase in COVID cases in kids in Massachusetts.
This segment aired on August 11, 2021.
Deborah Becker Host/Reporter
Deborah Becker is a senior correspondent and host at WBUR. Her reporting focuses on mental health, criminal justice and education.
