Hot Housing Market Shows No Signs Of Cooling Down In Massachusetts

The real estate listing touted the $800,000 Brookline home as a sophisticated, sun-drenched condo in Coolidge Corner with high ceilings and a private balcony.

But the moment Leon Vasershteyn stepped inside, he noticed a foul odor.

“We always find weird smelling apartments, right Lourdes?” he said to his agent, Lourdes Hernández.

The first time home buyer said he’s becoming exhausted trying to find a nice, affordable home in the red-hot Massachusetts market.

Over the past six years, Vasershteyn estimates he’s toured more than 100 listings and made roughly 20 offers. All were rejected.

So even when he finds a place he likes — one that doesn’t smell or need massive updates — he fears he’ll be outbid.

“When I am confident and ready to move forward, generally, five other people are also confident and ready to move forward and willing to waive inspections, willing to waive more mortgage contingencies, willing to go 10 to 15 percent above asking,” he explains.

Leon Vasershteyn looks around the kitchen of a condominium for sale in Brookline. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)

Like other hopeful home buyers Greater Boston, Vasershteyn keeps expecting the market to slow down. But prices keep hitting new highs, despite the pandemic and slow economic recovery.

For the third straight month, prices for single-families in June topped a half a million dollars.

In June, inventory for single families was down more than 50% in Massachusetts from a year ago, while condo inventory was down 38%, That's sparked bidding wars for the few homes left on the market.

“There's just too many people who want to buy houses and not enough houses to buy,” said Cassidy Norton, associate publisher with the Warren Group, a real estate information firm based in Peabody.

Leon Vasershteyn walks into the living room as real estate agent Lourdes Hernández shows him around a condominium for sale in Brookline. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)

Data from the Warren Group show the market has been sizzling in suburbs a bit farther from Boston.

Median prices on single-families have doubled in the seaside communities of Salisbury and Edgartown over the past two years (from June 2019 to June 2021). Some agents say that’s partly because the pandemic has caused more city-dwellers to buy second homes in vacation spots, and because the dearth of homes closer to Boston has forced them to look elsewhere.

By contrast, prices have been flat or actually fallen slightly since 2019 in some communities close to Boston, including Cambridge, Somerville, and Brookline.