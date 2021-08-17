Local Afghans Cry For Refugee Policy Amid Taliban Takeover

As the Taliban takes over Afghanistan, many immigrants who came to Massachusetts are worried about relatives left behind.

Naj is the owner of a local business. He came to Massachusetts in 2005 and succeeded in getting his wife here, as well as a brother.

But the rest of his family is still in Afghanistan, where they have been waiting for their visas to be processed for the last decade.

"The whole family they're just waiting," he said. "I don't know how long. I wish I can do [something] ... I wish somebody can do something ... I don't know what's going to happen to them."

Naj is among many Afghan immigrants in Massachusetts that are hoping family back home can soon join them. Meanwhile, immigration advocates are calling on the Biden administration to act soon to allow more refugees into the country.

Naj asked to be identified by his nickname because he fears speaking out could bring harm to his family in Afghanistan.

Now that the American embassy is closed, many Afghans are desperately trying to figure how to proceed with their visa applications.

Without answers, Naj said he told his mother, brother and sisters not to try to leave the country by going to the airport.

"I just talked to her on the phone ... they're really worried ... I told them, I said, 'For God's sake do not leave home. Just stay where you are and let's see what's going to happen.' "