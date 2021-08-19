As the school year approaches, coronavirus cases in Massachusetts children are rising. The State Department of Public Health reported almost 3,500 cases over the last couple of weeks among people 19 years old or younger. That's more than 10 times the previous two weeks.

Meanwhile, Gov. Charlie Baker's administration has strongly recommended masks at schools, but is leaving the decision to local districts.

However, some doctors and teachers groups are calling on the Baker administration to issue mask mandates for all schools. Merrie Najimy, president of the Massachusetts Teachers Association, the state's largest teachers union, joined WBUR's Morning Edition to discuss.