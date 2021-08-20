She Lost Her Husband To COVID. His Death Could Help Other Families Sue Nursing Homes

David Hoey is known as the guy to call if you have a problem with a nursing home in Massachusetts. So, as you might imagine, his law office has been busy over the past year. “Why did my mother get COVID? Why were there 36 deaths in that nursing home? Why weren’t we told?” said Hoey, listing off some of the questions he’s received. “Why wasn’t I allowed to visit my loved one?” Hoey got so many of these calls, he had to hire more staffers just to manage the phones. So far, he estimates he’s heard from more than 500 people. The volume of calls doesn’t surprise him. There were problems at some facilities before COVID hit, he says, and the pandemic just showed their deadly consequences. “Infection control issues, policies, proper staffing, allocation of money, resources, supplies,” from Hoey's perspective, if all these things had been addressed, COVID would not have devastated so many nursing home residents. Attorney David Hoey works in his office in North Reading. (Jesse Costa/WBUR) But Hoey has to tell the families calling his office that there’s little he can do because of emergency state and federal laws that protect health care providers from most lawsuits during the height of the pandemic. The laws were intended to ensure that health care providers could act quickly in an emergency without fear of being sued. The measure passed by Massachusetts lawmakers made it so health care workers and facilities — including nursing homes and other long-term care facilities — were immune from nearly all lawsuits over their care during the COVID-19 emergency. There are few exceptions, unless the provider engaged in what’s known as “gross negligence,” recklessness, or intent to harm or discriminate. “Gross negligence is exactly what that word is — gross. It is a heightened level of negligence," Hoey explained. "That’s pretty much ignoring somebody, all their needs, shift after shift, hour after hour, day after day, neglecting somebody to death.”

It's a standard, Hoey adds, that is very hard to prove. Hoey wants to test the limits of these liability protections, and he’s exploring one particular case that could help him do it. His client, Stella Kazantzas, lost her husband, Nick Kazantzas, after he contracted COVID at Life Care Center of Nashoba Valley, in Littleton. Nick was among the first long-term care residents in Massachusetts to become ill and die of COVID-19. On March 29, 2020, Nick was sent from Life Care Center’s facility to the local emergency room and put on a ventilator. But the treatment wasn’t working. “The nurse said, ‘He’s intubated for two hours, he’s not responding, it would be cruel to keep it going,’ ” his wife Stella remembered, tears welling up in her eyes. “I said, ‘Can’t you try a little longer? Maybe he will respond.’ ” Stella and Nick Kazantzas in Ogunquit in November 2010. (Courtesy Stella Kazantzas) Because of COVID restrictions, she couldn’t be with her husband in his last moments. Instead, she said goodbye over the phone. “And I told him I loved him and that his daughter loved him. And I told him in Greek that he was ... a strong warrior,” Stella said through tears. “And they told me that when I spoke to him, that he opened his eyes, and he passed.” That was March 30, 2020. Nick Kazantzas was 83. Life Care Center of Nashoba Valley, where he contracted COVID-19, is owned by Life Care Centers of America, which bills itself as the largest privately owned long-term elder care company in the U.S. Its facility in Washington had the country’s first major COVID outbreak at the beginning of 2020. During the outbreak, more than 100 people tested positive for the coronavirus, and nearly 40 people died.

After what happened at that facility, Hoey argues that long-term care providers across the country should have leaped into action to protect their residents from the coronavirus. Instead, he alleges they didn't do enough. “So there was at least a good 20-30 day window where other nursing homes, particularly the national providers, were on notice that there was a problem,” he said. “And then boom, it hit Massachusetts like wildfire.” The virus spread to thousands of people in long-term care facilities in Massachusetts, including Nick, who was supposed to go home after a rehab stint at Life Care Center of Nashoba Valley. He was there following a major spinal cord injury, but his family was still expecting him to recover enough to come home. “I always felt we were playing ‘beat the clock,’ trying to get him better just enough to get him home, and it didn’t happen,” said his wife, Stella. “And it didn’t happen because the people at the top weren’t doing their job. That’s it, in a nutshell. They were not doing their job. They weren’t protecting the patients, they weren’t protecting their staff.” Stella and Hoey sent the facility a letter of complaint in January, the first step toward filing a civil lawsuit over her husband’s death. In it, they allege, among other things, that the facility didn’t do enough to provide protective gear like masks or take enough precautions to stop COVID.

