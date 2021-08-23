What was once a hurricane is now just a far less powerful storm system of rain, some gusty showers and thunderstorms.

If you remember the remnants of Fred — which went by the northeast about a week ago — we now have the remnants of Henri, which will pass over parts of Massachusetts today and tonight.

There is a chance for more downpours later Monday from Henri’s remnants. (Courtesy NOAA)

The storm caused over 100,000 power outages in the region over the weekend, bringing high winds, heavy rain and flooding to New England — but mostly sparing Massachusetts the worst of its blows.

While the system is not nearly what it once was, it still contains a bit of energy and the potential for downpours. When this type of dying system crosses an area, it can produce thunderstorms that can also lead to weak tornadoes. This is not a likely scenario, but we may see some severe weather warnings pop up this afternoon or evening.

The remnants of Henri will move over southern New England today. (Courtesy WeatherBell)

By late tonight, the system will be far enough to our east that the rain will end. The forecast will brighten up Tuesday, with much sunnier skies. The early part of the day may be murky over eastern areas, but sunshine and highs in the 80s will return.

There is a flood watch for a wide area of New England today as Henri’s remnants move over the area. (NOAA Data)

Humidity levels are going to continue to be very high through Thursday. On Wednesday and Thursday, temperatures in the afternoon will approach 90 degrees. It's a good thing we didn't see widespread power outages with the upcoming heat and humidity.

As we head into the weekend, temperatures will fall back to more seasonable levels in the 70s to near 80, with much more comfortable levels of humidity.