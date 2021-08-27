For years, Boston residents have complained that area known as "Mass/Cass" has become the epicenter of the region's opioid epidemic. Now, some say the neighborhood is getting worse, and they wonder whether a new mayor will be able to help change that. Gerry DiPierro, owner of DiPierro Construction on Massachusetts Avenue, says the decline has been noticeable in the past six months. He observes there are more people openly using drugs. Near his business, DiPierro has found areas full of human excrement, and his offices have been vandalized. While newly installed city cameras are helping, DiPierro installed plexiglass over some of his windows and estimates he spent $40,000 in the past seven months repairing vans and replacing tools that were stolen from the vehicles. Gerry DiPierro in front of his company, DiPierro Construction. He covered the windows with plexiglass because of problems with theft and vandalism. (Deborah Becker/WBUR) "It's not safe," DiPierro said. "The people here now are more aggressive. People have been stabbed. I can't keep workers because they're afraid to come here. " The intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard draws thousands of people who are seeking help at Boston Medical Center, several addiction treatment programs, homeless shelters and other social service agencies nearby. Hundreds reportedly live on the streets. On some sidewalks, tents are lined up where people are using drugs or dozing. DiPierro often asks them why they're camping out, and says many tell him they are not from Boston but come for the services and then stay. "They need to find a facility where these people can get help — long-term help for months or even years," DiPierro said. "It's all too concentrated here." The concentration of services in just these few blocks of Mass/Cass has long been a sore point with neighbors and is sure to be a challenge for the city's next mayor. Neighborhood opposition recently shot down a plan for transitional housing at the now-closed Best Western Roundtable Hotel in the neighborhood.

"Every week it seems to get worse. Not even day by day — but hour by hour." Sarah Porter, Victory Programs

Victory Programs, which has a contract with the state and city to provide transitional housing, proposed renting two floors of the hotel to create up to 35 transition beds. The idea was to provide space for people waiting for permanent housing. Victory Programs' executive director, Sarah Porter, says she's disappointed that the plan didn't go through, but she's looking at other options nearby. "Being closer to the source of where people are right now is helpful," Porter said. "So we're looking at other hotels that are a little bit further out of Mass/Cass. But ideally, you want something that's, you know, near where people are." While there are no official numbers, Porter and others estimate that there are several hundred people now living on the streets around Mass/Cass. "Every week it seems to get worse," Porter said. "Not even day by day — but hour by hour. I don't think anyone is to blame for that, but we have small solutions that have worked for a few people, and we need to ramp those up." A man dumps out a plastic drink bottle full of syringes onto the counter at the Southampton Street Shelter in Boston as part of a syringe buy back project run by the Community Syringe Redemption Program. (Jesse Costa/WBUR) The city has grappled with the Mass/Cass area for years, and it was an issue in the last mayoral election. Many say problems in the neighborhood were exacerbated after the sudden closure in 2014 of the bridge to Long Island, where many social service programs operated. Two years ago, former Boston Mayor Marty Walsh issued an updated plan known as Mass-Cass 2.0. Just before that, the city established an "engagement center" near the Southampton Street shelter. The center offers rest rooms, medical help and referrals to addiction treatment. The city also created a task force to propose solutions for the increasing number of people coming to Mass/Cass seeking housing, and mental health and substance use treatment. Members say that group has essentially disbanded. Boston Mayor Marty Walsh in November 2018. (Jesse Costa/WBUR) "The Mass/Cass task team is 100% useless," said Suffolk County Sheriff Steven Tompkins, a member of the task force whose jail is in the neighborhood. "Nothing has gotten done." Tompkins says the group was too large and didn't meet often enough. He says bold steps will have to be taken and efforts coordinated with city and state agencies, and neighborhood leaders. He adds that the next mayor will need to take action because the situation is worsening.

"What's happening in the Mass/Cass area is a human tragedy," Tompkins said. "It's no longer just an open air drug market, which it is. People are not just fornicating and defecating there, which they do — but there has been an element of human trafficking that has been introduced there, so I'm told. I don't see how this gets better by itself." Acting Mayor Kim Janey has promised to revamp the task force and says her office continues to focus on improving the area. Over the past week, Janey says 55 people have been referred to treatment from Mass/Cass, and police have made more than 30 drug-related arrests. Janey says she is working with state officials and municipal agencies to encourage more services outside of Boston. "We need not only have to have a coordinated approach in our city but with other municipalities around the region," Janey said on WBUR's Radio Boston. "Addiction knows no boundaries."

"In Boston, it’s the epicenter of pain, sorrow, and tension. It’s not fair to anyone." John Barros, Boston mayoral candidate