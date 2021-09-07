Some Hope Voting By Mail Could Boost Dismal Turnout In Local Mass. Elections

Advocates are hoping new rules that make it easier to vote by mail in Massachusetts could significantly boost turnout in dozens of normally sleepy municipal elections slated for this month.

Indeed, some believe the new vote-by-mail rules could even reshape local politics in cities like Lynn, where most of the city councilors are white, but most of the residents are not.

"The mail-in ballot allows for voting to be accessible to people," said Michael Satterwhite, a Black school committee member running for mayor.

Satterwhite said the new rules could be especially helpful in boosting turnout in Black and Latino neighborhoods, where many people work multiple jobs and don't have time to go to the polls.

And Satterwhite hopes those additional votes are enough to help vault him into office. He even brings vote-by-mail applications with him on the campaign trail.

Lynn mayoral hopeful Michael Satterwhite said mail-in voting will get more people of color to vote — and he hopes that helps him win. (Simón Rios/WBUR)

Election officials in Lynn expect 2,000 residents to request mail-in ballots ahead of the city's preliminary election next week.

That could potentially be enough to make a difference in the election, given how few people normally turnout for local races. Just over 6,000 people voted in the city’s last preliminary for mayor in 2019 out of more than 52,000 registered voters.

And Boston has already received nearly 40,000 requests for ballots in next week's preliminary mayoral election.

But advocates say fewer people seem aware of the option in many other communities, especially those without major races. Taunton, for instance, has received fewer than 20 requests for ballots so far. The city's elections supervisor said Taunton has used social media and its website to inform voters about mail-in voting.

Until recently, people in Massachusetts could only vote by mail if they were out of town or had another good excuse. After the pandemic hit, state lawmakers decided to temporarily let anyone vote by mail. Those rules are set to expire in December.

But some activists are pushing to make the changes permanent. That includes Mass Senior Action Council member Paulette Durrett. She said it’s often difficult for seniors to get to the polls, and mail-in voting solves that issue.

"It's always been a transportation problem for them," Durrett said. "'Who's going to take me? What if it rains?'... there's just obstacles for senior citizens when it comes to voting."

Supporters insist mail-in voting has already made a difference in Massachusetts, which saw record turnout in the last presidential election. More than 40% of those votes were cast by mail.

Lynn’s elections chief, Janet Rowe, said she has been pushing hard to get the word out about the new rules, presenting at five community events in August alone.

"We've actually picked up a lot more students that are away at college," said Rowe, who supports voting by mail in future elections. "People love the mail-in voting."

But state Republicans have argued mail-in voting could make it easier to cast fraudulent ballots. And not all Democrats are enthusiastic about the policy.