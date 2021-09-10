Advertisement
In 2nd And Final Debate, Mayoral Candidates Talk COVID, Housing And Crime05:08Play
In their final debate before next Tuesday's preliminary election, the five major candidates vying to become Boston's next mayor traded views on the pandemic, housing, education and crime.
The debate was sponsored by WBUR, The Boston Globe, WCVB Channel 5 and the John W. McCormack Graduate School of Policy and Global Studies at UMass Boston.
WBUR's Anthony Brooks was there and joined Morning Edition to recap.
This segment aired on September 10, 2021.
