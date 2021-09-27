Mass. Locked Up People With Mental Illness For Decades. Now Advocates Want Their Stories Told

For many years, people with disabilities and mental illness in Massachusetts were locked away in state institutions to be kept separate from the rest of society.

Now some advocates and families are pushing to create a commission to reckon with the way patients were treated and the abuses they endured.

"There is no formal statement of what the state schools and what the state hospitals were or why they came to be, what they were, how they closed," said Alex Green, a Waltham resident and Harvard public policy lecturer who is spearheading efforts to establish the commission.

Green said he wants the unvarnished history to be told, as he walked the grounds of the long shuttered Metropolitan State Hospital where Belmont, Waltham and Lexington come together.

Closed in 1992, many of the buildings have either been torn down, or converted to housing or businesses. But the brick administration building, covered in graffiti and invasive vegetation, stands abandoned, a stark reminder of a system that at one time was made up of 27 state hospitals and state schools, where thousands were sent away, including many who complained about mistreatment over the years.

For Green, his quest is personal. He lives with mental illness. And had he been born a few decades earlier, Green believes he might have been sent to an institution himself.

Green says the surviving written records are likely scattered all over the state.

"When these places closed, people just kind of threw boxes in trucks and sent them to the archives or wherever they could. And I think walked away for a lot of different reasons," Green said. "And I think that people deserve more closure than that."

He says time is running out, however, as there are fewer residents left alive each year.

On a list of residents who died at the Fernald School between July of 1965 and June of 1966, Laura Zigman points at what could be a clue about her sister, who passed away at the school in that time period. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)

One of those residents is Patricia Brown, who was sent to the state-run Walter E. Fernald School in Waltham 62 years ago when she was only 8 years old.

"I remember I went out there in the fall and it was scary. I didn't know what was going on," said Brown, who is now pursuing a G.E.D at the age of 70.

Brown and her brother were sent to Fernald by a judge, who deemed their mother unfit.

She says Fernald was a hard place to grow up.

"A lot of children died. I've seen them die right in front of me. And I couldn't understand why. It was a lot of abuse. It's sad, it's very, very sad," Brown said.

Not all abuse resulted in death.

About a decade before Brown arrived at Fernald, 74 boys there were enticed to join the school's Science Club.

Club members were offered oatmeal for breakfast.

But unbeknownst to the boys, the oatmeal was laced with radioactive material. It was part of an experiment conducted with MIT and Quaker Oats to learn whether the cereal inhibited the absorption of iron.

Patricia Brown says girls at Fernald endured other atrocities.

"They raped girls, they molest girls," said Brown, referring to unnamed Fernald staffers at the time.