The day has finally arrived. After a few decades as host of Morning Edition, WBUR's Bob Oakes will be assuming a new role at the station.

He speaks with Rupa Shenoy, the next host of WBUR's Morning Edition, about his hopes for his next opportunity — getting back to full-time reporting — as well as their hopes for Shenoy, the show and listeners.

Click the play button atop the post to hear their conversation.