Advertisement
Bob Oakes and his successor, Rupa Shenoy, talk about Boston and WBUR's Morning Edition host change04:27Play
The day has finally arrived. After a few decades as host of Morning Edition, WBUR's Bob Oakes will be assuming a new role at the station.
He speaks with Rupa Shenoy, the next host of WBUR's Morning Edition, about his hopes for his next opportunity — getting back to full-time reporting — as well as their hopes for Shenoy, the show and listeners.
Click the play button atop the post to hear their conversation.
This segment aired on October 8, 2021.
Rupa Shenoy Morning Edition Host
Rupa Shenoy hosts WBUR's Morning Edition.
Advertisement
Advertisement