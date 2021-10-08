WBUR News

Advertisement

Bob Oakes and his successor, Rupa Shenoy, talk about Boston and WBUR's Morning Edition host change04:27
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
October 08, 2021
TwitterfacebookEmail

The day has finally arrived. After a few decades as host of Morning Edition, WBUR's Bob Oakes will be assuming a new role at the station.

He speaks with Rupa Shenoy, the next host of WBUR's Morning Edition, about his hopes for his next opportunity — getting back to full-time reporting — as well as their hopes for Shenoy, the show and listeners.

Click the play button atop the post to hear their conversation.

This segment aired on October 8, 2021.

Bob Oakes Twitter Host, Morning Edition
Bob Oakes has been WBUR's Morning Edition anchor since 1992.

More…

Rupa Shenoy Twitter Morning Edition Host
Rupa Shenoy hosts WBUR's Morning Edition.

More…

Advertisement

Advertisement