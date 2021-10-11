Marathon Monday brings clouds, mild temperatures

Southern New England is sandwiched between low pressure out in the ocean and high pressure to our north today. The good news for the marathon is that the rain, which made a close pass to Boston overnight, will continue to move further south and east today, leaving us with mostly cloudy skies. There may be some sunshine this afternoon and the air will feel somewhat more like early September rather than October.

During the 8 a.m. hour, temperatures should be around 60 degrees, rising toward 68 by the time the first winners are heading into Boston. Unlike in April, when sunburns are a distinct possibility on cloudy days, this time of the year, the sun is not as strong and we will have cloud cover, so that's not a big factor for spectators or runners.

Temperatures will go up about 8 degrees during the course of the marathon this morning into early afternoon. (NOAA data)

If you're watching coverage of the marathon, you'll notice the foliage starts off more changed in Hopkinton and will get progressively greener as you get closer to the city. It will be interesting this year to see all the foliage — a stark contrast to the budding green we normally see in April.

Winds will come light out of the northeast — technically a head wind, but so light it should be insignificant.

Post-marathon the weather is looking absolutely fantastic, with sunshine Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, and temperatures in the low to mid-70s. It will be one of the nicest stretches of October weather we can really have. The changing foliage will continue to impress and certain varieties of trees like the maples and ashes are getting to their maximum color west of Boston.