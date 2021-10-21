Mass. lawmakers draw new maps to help candidates of color

Brockton voters have never sent a person of color to Beacon Hill, even though the majority of residents have long been non-white.

Now Massachusetts lawmakers are trying to change that.

The House recently unveiled a plan to move a white state representative in Brockton, Gerard Cassidy, to a neighboring district to create a vacancy. That would give a candidate of color a better shot at winning there and make history. They're also planning to create a new Senate district based in Brockton with mostly minority residents.

"I would be surprised if we didn't have an African American from Brockton in the membership a year from now," said House redistricting co-chairman Rep. Mike Moran, of Boston, during a recent hearing.

Every 10 years, states use the latest Census figures to adjust House and Senate districts. But this time, there's a concerted effort in Massachusetts to redraw the legislative borders to make it easier for people of color to win elections and reduce the lack of representation in the State House.

People of color account for one-third of the residents in Massachusetts, but just 14% of House reps and 5% of state senators.

The House redistricting plan, scheduled to be voted on Thursday, includes 32 so-called majority-minority districts, up from 20 districts today. That includes two districts in Brockton.

Lawmakers also plan to double the number of majority-minority seats in the Senate to six, including a new one in Brockton and a majority Hispanic district in Lawrence.

Maps illustrate proposed House redistricting changes in the Brockton, Chelsea, Framingham and Lawrence areas where leaders have proposed four incumbent-free majority-minority districts. (Courtesy Special Joint Committee on Redistricting)

Many voting rights advocates praise the efforts to help candidates of color get elected.

"Massachusetts continues to grow more diverse racially and in age as well," said Geoff Foster, executive director of Common Cause Massachusetts. "We need to take that growth into careful consideration, not just for the changes we can make right now, but for the long term trajectory that our maps could take in years to come."

But tweaking the electoral maps to help candidates of color can create unintended consequences. Some local officials complain the new maps could split some communities, like Concord, which has always been in a single House district.

"There's a very strong, civic minded population in Concord that is cohesive and that thinks of itself as a unity and would very much like to be kept in the situation of having a single state representative," said Concord resident Eric Van Loon, who urged lawmakers to rejoin the town in what he called "Humpty-Dumpty style."

One reason why Concord may have been vulnerable in the restricting plans is that the current representative, Tami Gouveia, plans to run for lieutenant governor next year instead of seeking re-election in the House.

During the redistricting process, lawmakers typically try to protect incumbents, experts say.

For instance, they were able to move the borders of a House district in Brockton without pitting two existing state reps against each other only because President Joe Biden nominated Rep. Claire Cronin to be the next ambassador to Ireland.