There are a lot of questions after the first day of a special court session inside the Suffolk County jail. The session designed to help deal with a tent encampment nearby.

Boston officials said the court was created at the jail to be closer to those who may be medically compromised — largely because of mental health and addiction. They said the court would focus on getting people off the streets and into treatment and services.

The three men who appeared at the session all asked for treatment, but the judge only allowed it for one of them.

WBUR's Deborah Becker joined Morning Edition host Rupa Shenoy to report.