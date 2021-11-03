Advertisement
Michelle Wu has been elected as Mayor of Boston.
She becomes the first woman and the first person of color to win election to the mayor's office. In Tuesday's vote, Wu defeated City Councilor Annissa Essaibi George by a wide margin.
Paul Watanabe, professor of political science and director of the Institute for Asian American Studies at UMass Boston, joined WBUR's Morning Edition to discuss the historic victory.
This segment aired on November 3, 2021.
Rupa Shenoy Morning Edition Host
Rupa Shenoy hosts WBUR's Morning Edition.
