Cases of COVID-19 are spiking in Boston Public Schools.
Three schools have experienced outbreaks in the last few weeks.
The Curley School in Jamaica Plain is now shut down for 10 days as officials try to get a handle on the spread.
WBUR’s Gabrielle Emanuel reports some parents are angry about what they see as gaps in planning for school outbreaks.
This segment aired on November 10, 2021.
Gabrielle Emanuel Reporter
Gabrielle Emanuel is a health reporter for WBUR.
