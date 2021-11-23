What specialized clinics may do for long COVID, as many questions remain

Holly Gochis, a 54-year-old hospital nurse, contracted her second case of COVID last November and is still sick.

“I can’t even go down one flight of stairs without my heart rate going to 150 and myself becoming short of breath. And that’s today,” says Gochis. “It’s been a year.”

A year of migraines, chest and back pain, muscle aches and deep fatigue. A year out of work with no real exercise. Gochis says she rarely has the energy to see friends and no longer has the strength to lift her grandchildren.

Gochis gets treatment for her wide range of ailments through a post-COVID clinic at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center. It’s one of at least seven in Massachusetts. Almost every state has one, but access to them may be hundreds of miles away.

Physical therapist Heather Brolio takes the blood pressure reading of patient Holly Gochis during a physical therapy session at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)

The Critical Illness and COVID-19 Survivorship Program at BIDMC includes physical and occupational therapists, neurologists, lung specialists, a psychiatrist, sleep medicine doctors, mindful breathing teachers, nurses and social workers. A nurse or doctor starts with a head-to-toe exam.

The next step is referrals. These centers, called long COVID or post-COVID clinics help patients in pain, or who feel like they can’t think straight, schedule tests and book appointments with specialists. It can be tough. Many of them had full schedules before COVID).

Dr. Jason Maley, a pulmonologist who directs the BIDMC clinic, says physicians don’t know yet why the effects of COVID fester for some. So the focus in these clinics is on treating each patients’ most debilitating symptoms.

“Most of it — because there’s no single underlying treatment for long COVID — is directed at helping them recover to the best quality of life and return to work,” he says.

Gochis, like many of Maley’s patients, has been out of work since she got sick and is collecting disability.

Still so many unknowns

Through the clinic, Gochis sees a neurologist who runs tests on her nervous system. She’s had cortisone shots to help relieve back pain. A physical therapist helps Gochis manage the racing heart and dizzy spells that come when she sits or lies down and gets up again. And a counselor works with Gochis to manage her anxiety. One driver is the uncertainty about how long she’ll have to live with long COVID. Doctors initially told Gochis that “long” meant about six months.

“Then they were saying a year. Now they’re telling me, wait another six months. So that’ll be 18 months, but let’s see when we get to 18 months,” she says. “They still don’t know. It’s still so new.”

Long COVID is so new that studies to date show quite a range in the percentage of inflicted patients: from 5 to 30 to 50%. Maley and some other physicians say the number of patients whose symptoms continue for more than six months is likely under 10%.

One of the most troubling aspects, for Maley, is that most of his patients are in their 20s, 30s and 40s. These so-called “long-haulers” were active and healthy before contracting COVID.