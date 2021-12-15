It’s been a bumpy ride for anyone following news of the Cantab Lounge.

Last year, the beloved Cambridge dive bar seemed like it would become another pandemic casualty when its longtime owner put it up for sale.

Then, a deep-pocketed patron swept in to save the club — only to face months of delays.

On Wednesday night, the Cantab Lounge re-opens at long last – under the shadow of another coronavirus surge.

WBUR’s Amelia Mason visited the bar for an event on the eve of its public debut.