Local Coverage
LISTEN LIVE: Marketplace
DONATE
Local Coverage
LISTEN LIVE: Marketplace
DONATE
Local Coverage
Listen Live

Sections

Radio

Podcasts

CitySpace

Support

Advertisement

Home//Local Coverage//Arts & Culture

After a COVID-fueled closure, Cambridge's Cantab Lounge returns05:14
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
December 15, 2021
TwitterfacebookEmail
Bartender Adam Mandell by the mirror behind the bar at the Cantab Lounge. (Robin Lubbock/WBUR)
Bartender Adam Mandell by the mirror behind the bar at the Cantab Lounge. (Robin Lubbock/WBUR)

It’s been a bumpy ride for anyone following news of the Cantab Lounge.

Last year, the beloved Cambridge dive bar seemed like it would become another pandemic casualty when its longtime owner put it up for sale.

Then, a deep-pocketed patron swept in to save the club — only to face months of delays.

On Wednesday night, the Cantab Lounge re-opens at long last – under the shadow of another coronavirus surge.

WBUR’s Amelia Mason visited the bar for an event on the eve of its public debut.

This segment aired on December 15, 2021.

Amelia Mason Twitter Arts And Culture Reporter
Amelia Mason is an arts and culture reporter and critic for WBUR.

More…

Advertisement

Advertisement

Play
Listen Live
Marketplace
/00:00
Close