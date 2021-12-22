Advertisement
Hospitals at capacity prepare for even more patients as COVID cases rise
Hospitals that were already at capacity in Massachusetts are preparing for an influx of COVID-19 cases as omicron sweeps through the state.
Gov. Charlie Baker is calling up 500 National Guard troops to help — and he's telling hospitals to postpone all non-urgent surgery that requires an overnight stay.
Joining us to talk about the challenges ahead is Beth Israel Lahey Health CEO Dr. Kevin Tabb.
This segment aired on December 22, 2021. Audio will be available soon.