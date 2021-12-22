Baking for the holidays? Here's why you should thank culinary pioneer Fannie Farmer

The holidays are here, and for many of us that means a lot of baking. Maybe you'll be reviving old family recipes or experimenting with some new ones. Either way, we all can thank a 19th century Boston-born cookbook author and domestic science pioneer for revolutionizing the way recipes are replicated at home — including the iconic Parker House rolls.

Perhaps you've heard of, tasted or even made them yourself. The melt-in-your-mouth baked good was born in the late-1800s at the Boston hotel of the same name where, today, they're still being being mixed, cut and pulled out of the oven.

“Parker House rolls get hit with butter two, often three times,” baker Sheri Weisenberger explained as she lifted a few dozen glimmering pillows off a hot tray.

Omni Parker House baker Sheri Weisenberger brushes melted butter onto a pan of baked Parker House rolls. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)

Standing nearby, Omni Parker House historian Susan Wilson inhaled their intoxicating aroma. “They are puffy and they are brown, golden,” she said wistfully, “and I want to eat one now.”

Wilson shared how the culinary powerhouse Fannie Farmer must have tasted these famous rolls upstairs, in what used to be a women's-only cafe, because she ultimately figured out how to make them herself.

“It wouldn't have been a big deal, even though our recipe was secret, for her to have taken it and, what we would call today, retro-engineer it,” Wilson said.

The hotel's historian, Susan Wilton, samples one of the Parker House rolls just out of the oven as baker Sheri Weisenberger watches for her assessment. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)

That's because Farmer was a star student, then director, at the Boston Cooking School, which was just down the street. She included her Parker House roll recipe in a groundbreaking 1896 food preparation bible called, “The Boston Cooking-School Cookbook.”

“To me, Fannie Farmer is an iconic individual,” Wilson said. “This is more than two decades before women even have the right to vote, and she's running a cooking school and creating a book that becomes a bestseller.”

In her thick work's preface Farmer wrote:

"It is my wish that this book may not only be looked upon as a compilation of tried and tested recipes, but that it may awaken an interest through its condensed scientific knowledge which will lead to deeper thought and broader study of what to eat."

“The most amazing thing about Fannie Farmer is most people don't even know who she is,” food historian Susan Benjamin said, “and yet they're affected by what she did every single day.”

Benjamin owns True Treats, a history-based candy shop in Harper's Ferry, West Virginia. She's been researching Farmer's enduring impact and explained how before “The Boston Cooking-School Cook Book” recipes suggested a dash of this or a tea cup of that. But Farmer changed the game by introducing the concept of standardized leveled measurements.

“It sounds really simple and really obvious, but it isn't,” Benjamin said, “which was that you would have a certain measurement for an ingredient — say flour — and you put it in a very specific kind of cup, took a knife, and you leveled it. So you had a very precise and quantifiable amount of flour in your cup.”

Farmer put it this way in her tome: