Coronavirus Coverage
The omicron variant wave has struck right at the beginning of holiday travel season.
Many people are reconsidering, or have even canceled plans to visit family or host holiday gatherings.
To help figure out a holiday strategy, WBUR's Morning Edition was joined by Dr. Sabrina Assoumou, an infectious diseases specialist at Boston Medical Center and Boston University.
This segment aired on December 23, 2021.