Local Coverage
LISTEN LIVE: On Point
DONATE
Local Coverage
LISTEN LIVE: On Point
DONATE
Local Coverage
Listen Live

Sections

Radio

Podcasts

CitySpace

Support

Advertisement

Home//Local Coverage//Health

Coronavirus Coverage

As omicrons spikes, an epidemiologist gives advice for the holidays04:17
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
December 23, 2021
TwitterfacebookEmail

The omicron variant wave has struck right at the beginning of holiday travel season.

Many people are reconsidering, or have even canceled plans to visit family or host holiday gatherings.

To help figure out a holiday strategy, WBUR's Morning Edition was joined by Dr. Sabrina Assoumou, an infectious diseases specialist at Boston Medical Center and Boston University.

This segment aired on December 23, 2021.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Play
Listen Live
On Point
/00:00
Close