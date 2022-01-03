An emergency room in Everett at the center of the COVID storm

When patients or nurses need help in an emergency room, an alarm normally sounds. At Cambridge Health Alliance hospital in Everett, the beeps from the alarms never seem to stop these days.

The CHA Everett ER had near record levels of patients last week, even though the holiday week is normally quiet. On a recent afternoon, there were at least 30 patients crowded in a waiting room designed for only half that number, making it difficult for nurses to maneuver around the room and assess patients' condition.

But what is happening in Everett is increasingly the state of affairs at emergency rooms across Massachusetts. Groups representing state emergency room doctors and nurses are out with a warning Monday: That ERs are close to a breaking point, as COVID cases rise and people seek medical care they postponed over the holidays.

Doctors fear the flood of COVID cases could have dire consequences. At the Everett ER, there are already increasingly long waits to see patients. Some wind up getting frustrated and walk out.

“I am very worried that we are going to miss someone or something catastrophic,” said Dr. Melisa Lai-Becker, who runs the CHA Everett emergency department.

One issue contributing to the logjam: Many people are flocking to ERs for routine flu or COVID tests after struggling to find appointments elsewhere. Lai-Becker estimates roughly 40% of patients who show up to her emergency room want a test, but aren't sick enough to need emergency care.

That's something doctors are trying to discourage, because they already feel overwhelmed. And Lai-Becker wants to make sure the ER is ready for patients with actual emergencies — issues like chest pain or trouble breathing.

“If you’re having a hard time breathing or having chest pain, you must, must, must come to the emergency department,” Lai-Becker said. "If you think you just need to get tested for COVID, please call your doctor, go to a testing center or go to urgent care," she said.

Dr. Eric Dickson, chief executive at UMass Memorial Health and board chair for the Massachusetts Health and Hospital Association, confirmed that other ERs are also seeing a flood of patients because of the latest COVID surge.

“Even having twice as many patients in your emergency room as you have beds for is unfortunately quite common right now,” Dickson said.

The state Department of Public Health reported there were 1,817 COVID patients in hospitals as of Dec. 30, triple the figure compared to mid-November. That means COVID patients alone filled about one-fifth of hospital beds. And that doesn't include all the people showing up at ERs who aren't seriously ill, but want to get tested for COVID.

Dickson says the latest surge comes a time when emergency rooms have been backed up for months. That's largely because of staffing shortages. Many health professionals left their jobs during the pandemic. And others have temporarily had to quarantine after becoming infected with COVID.

CHA Everett is currently has double the usual number of patients with only 70% of its typical staff.

Dickson worries the situation at emergency rooms could become even worse in coming weeks because of the emergence of the omicron variant. "You’ve got a perfect storm for emergency department overcrowding,” Dickson said.

Moving patients out of an emergency room can be as hard as getting them in. About one-third of beds in the Everett ER are filled with patients waiting for an opening in a psychiatric hospital placement or who need to be admitted to a hospital.