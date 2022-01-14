Amid the bitter cold earlier this week, fewer than 2,000 voters turned out for a special election to fill a state Senate seat.

But, it was enough for Boston City Councilor Lydia Edwards to win.

Edwards will now move on to Beacon Hill, representing a district that includes several Boston neighborhoods.

Edwards is the first woman and first person of color to represent the district. When she takes office, she will be the only black woman in the state senate, and one of three people of color. She says a more diverse senate offers an opportunity. She joined WBUR's Morning Edition to discuss.