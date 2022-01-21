Nonalcoholic beer's bad reputation shifts as craft brewers join a booming trend

Many people are in the middle of Dry January, a month-long break from alcohol. Others have opted to lead a sober lifestyle yearound. In the past it's been challenging for avid beer geeks doing either to find nonalcoholic alternatives that satisfy their quests for interesting flavors. But more craft brewers — many who've been skeptics — are joining a booming trend.

And really, who could blame their dubiousness? Nonalcoholic beer has suffered a pretty bad rep in the United States for decades.

“Nonalcoholic beer has been the dusty bottles in supermarket markets next to the mixers in some aisle you never go down,” Chris Lohring said, “and they taste like light lager that has been cooked on a stove for 10 days.”

Lohring owns Notch Brewing in Salem, and used to say he'd never make one.

“There was probably the sense of that's not real beer, what am I doing?” he remembers thinking. “I'm a brewer, I make beer, I make alcohol.”

Lohring does that with help from an army of tiny, hungry organisms working away inside his gleaming stainless steel fermentation tanks. As the yeast eats sugars in a sweet, tea-like barley malt solution called wort, they blow off carbon dioxide which makes beer bubbly. The other by-product of that process is alcohol that adds flavor and mouthfeel.

“And when you remove that, you just remove the essence of the beer,” Lohring explained.

Notch Brewing’s New England IPA. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)

But over the past few years Lohring, and a lot of other independent craft brewers, have been more motivated to experiment with, and invest in, finding ways to make nonalcoholic beer that lives up to their standards. Standing at his taproom's bar, Lohring opened a 12-ounce can of his new, citrusy nonalcoholic New England Style IPA and took a sip.

“Its tastes like beer,” he said, smiling.

(For the record, Lohring's IPA contains .5% alcohol, which in the U.S. can legally be labelled nonalcoholic. Your average beer contains around 5%, and plenty are higher.)

Notch recently released pilot batches of the nonalcoholic IPA, along with a Pilsner, to sell on-site and for people to take home. But getting to this point has been a journey.

Brewers use different methods to take the alcohol out of beer. There's arrested fermentation, where they stop the yeast before the booze is created. Boiling it off is another option. Lohring is relying on membrane filtration. He said his peers have been playing a game of “nonalcoholic bingo” to find what works best for them.

They're doing this, in large part, because consumer demand has been proven by a company called Athletic Brewing Company, a nonalcoholic brand that's exploded onto the craft scene.

“They're crushing it,” Lohring said, adding other brewers eye's have have been opened.

According to the Brewers Association, Athletic Brewing Company's production increased 400% in 2020. Industry journalist and podcaster Jessica Infante has been following the Connecticut company's uncanny rise.

“One thing that I think Athletic really was able to do that no one else has been able to do was make nonalcoholic craft beer cool — for lack of a better word,” she said. “People feel comfortable asking for it, buying it, being seen drinking it.”