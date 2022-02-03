Some events at the Winter Olympics are already underway in Beijing, and the opening ceremonies will be held tomorrow.

The International Olympic Committee has long been criticized for awarding the games to China because of the country's many alleged human rights abuses.

Several of the groups organizing protests have members in Boston: Tibetans, Hong Kongers, Uyghurs, Taiwanese and others here have formed a collaboration, and are helping coordinate a global movement to raise awareness of repression in China.

Lhadon Tethong is director of the Boston-based Tibet Action Institute and co-chair of the International Tibet Network. She joined WBUR's Morning Edition host Rupa Shenoy to discuss.