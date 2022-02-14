As Mass. moves to relax mask rules, students say COVID is still taking a toll

Josiehanna Colon, a senior at New Mission High School in Hyde Park says "COVID schooling" has always been weird, and the omicron surge was just another strange plot twist.

"It felt like a lot of my classmates were getting picked out of the class," she said. "They were just gone. We didn’t know if they had COVID or not, they were just gone."

Colon found school eerily quiet during the surge, and there were several days when teachers didn't begin new lessons because so many students were out.

Josiehanna Colon is a student at New Mission High School in Hyde Park. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)

Across town at Excel High School in South Boston, Thy Nguyen says the disruption of another COVID wave was yet another blow to her morale.

"I haven’t learned anything when going to school," said Nguyen, a senior. "And so I think that’s why many of us don’t have motivation anymore, because we don’t do anything at school."

It’s been almost two years since schools in Massachusetts closed indefinitely and made a hard pivot to remote learning.

Today, all public schools are in-person again. And state officials say kids and teachers can take their masks off at the end of this month, if it's okay with local officials. But many students say the upheaval of the pandemic is still taking a toll.

Nguyen explains that she has always been very careful about COVID. She does her best to avoid crowds and always wears a mask. Still, when the omicron surge hit, that wasn't enough. Nguyen caught the virus. Luckily, she says, she had a mild case.

The hardest part about being sick was being away from school and missing out on even more class time.

"I was disappointed," said Nguyen. "I have too many things to do at school and too many goals."

Thy Nguyen is a student at Excel High School in South Boston. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)

Memories of the first COVID wave, which began in Massachusetts with an early documented case in February 2020, haunt many students. Nguyen says her motivation took a nosedive when all her classes went online the next month, and it’s been hard to build her energy back ever since.

When the omicron surge was peaking, Nguyen and Colon say they had this nagging fear that school leaders might bring back remote learning again.

"I was like, 'Oh no, let’s not go back to that,'" Colon remembered thinking. "I knew that if we did, my grades were going to fumble, and my mental health would go back into the hole that it was."

Still, Colon's feelings were complicated. She worried that her grandmother, who is currently her legal guardian, might get sick if she brought COVID home from school. Her anxiety was significant enough that she took part in a recent walkout organized by students, who called for education leaders to do more to protect the school community.

Citing the concerns of students like Colon, Boston's mayor has said public schools will continue to require face masks, even after the state mandate lifts at the end of February. In some other parts of the state, schools have begun moving away from mask requirements, especially where vaccination rates are high.

State officials have also asked colleges and universities to relax pandemic restrictions.