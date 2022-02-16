As dawn broke, a half-dozen protesters waited quietly outside Boston Mayor Michelle Wu's two-family home in Roslindale, as police officers watched closely.

Then, a little after 7 a.m., the silence was shattered.

"Michelle, wake up," yelled a protester. Others blew whistles and blasted an air horn. "Look what you've done, Michelle," one person shouted.

The noisy wake-up call has taken place each morning since early January as part of a protest against Wu's order that city workers be vaccinated against COVID-19. The demonstrators also object to a requirement that customers prove they are vaccinated to enter restaurants, museums and certain other businesses.

Across the country, protesters on both sides of the political spectrum are taking their grievances directly to the homes of public officials, sparking debate about whether such protests go too far.

"We should all be outraged at what's happening right now," said Dorchester resident Catherine Vitale, a regular presence at the protests outside Wu’s house. "Regular people cannot go into libraries, movie theaters, restaurants. For what? Because we don't consent to a medical procedure?"

Vitale called the vaccine mandates an example of "total government control and over-reach."

Protesters who oppose vaccine mandates show up every morning outside the home of Boston Mayor Michelle Wu in Roslindale. (Anthony Brooks/WBUR)

But many of the attacks go beyond disagreements over vaccine policy.

Rob Burke, another regular at the early morning protests, stood in front of a hand-painted sign that evoked the Chinese flag and included the words, "Woke in Wu-ville."

He suggested that Wu, the daughter of Taiwanese immigrants, is a Marxist.

"Marxists are always racist, and they're always liars," Burke said. "So, Michelle, take a hike. Do what you got to do; leave these guys alone. Leave the police alone — the fire and the teachers alone."

For the record, Wu's office said she is not a Marxist. She's a progressive Democrat.

Rob Burke and Catherine Vitale protest outside of Boston Mayor Michelle Wu's home in Roslindale. (Anthony Brooks/WBUR)

The demonstrations used to be even louder, but police barred protesters from using bullhorns after neighbors complained. Still, the protests remain a daily nuisance to residents like Robin Chalfin, who was out walking her dog on a recent morning.

“The noise disturbance has been off the charts," said Chalfin, who lives just up the street from the mayor.

Chalfin said she's most upset by the hostility of the loud protests, which have been waking up her children and making her dog anxious.

A number of public officials, including Suffolk Country Sheriff Steven Tompkins, have taken note of the aggressive tone of some of the protesters. Tompkins said the daily vitriol and disrespect goes beyond the bounds of peaceful protest.

"It's something that I have never seen in my lifetime," said Tompkins, one of a number of elected officials of color who signed a letter condemning what they called hateful attacks against Wu, including "racist, anti-Asian and sexist rhetoric."

Tompkins said he appreciates the fact that protesters have First Amendment rights, but thinks they are "taking it to the extreme."

"She's got little kids; she has a mom who has a health issue," Tompkins said.

For her part, Wu has said the daily hostility outside her home is upsetting her two young sons. Recently, she tweeted that protesters chanted “Happy birthday Hitler,” and used megaphones to shout that her kids will grow up without a mom because she'll be in prison.