Boston may not be requiring masks anymore, but many say they'll keep them on for now

Ken Gloss is hopeful for the future.

"It's sort of the light at the end of the tunnel, and hopefully that tunnel is getting very short," said Gloss.

Gloss is the proprietor of Boston's Brattle Book Shop, a used and antique bookstore that's been in his family since 1949. But in recent times, he and his staff have also taken on the role of the "mask police," stopping any uncovered face that walked through their doors. Some people had simply forgot to put it on and did so when asked. Others, not so much.

"The mental stress just on the staff asking people to put on masks was a lot harder than the worry [of the virus]," said Gloss.

But Gloss says those days are done — for now. That's because the Brattle Book Shop is among the thousands of businesses in the city who, starting Saturday, will not be required to mandate customers wear masks to shop, eat, or play in their establishments.

This after Mayor Michelle Wu and the city’s Public Health Commission lifted the mask requirement this week. The mandate had been in place since August 27, 2021 - when then Acting Mayor Kim Janey implemented it.

Wu cited improving public health — the same data that she used to lift the city’s vaccine mandate for businesses late last month.

“I’m grateful that our city is ready to take this step in our recovery thanks to the hard work and commitment of residents keeping our communities safe over many, many months,” said Mayor Wu in a statement posted to Boston.gov.

Communities like Cambridge and Worcester have already dropped their mask mandates, or have plans to. And even cities like New York City and Los Angeles are reconsidering their own mandates as the omicron surge seemingly subsides.

Customers peruse books while at the outside portion of the Brattle Book Shop on March 5 — the day that Boston lifted its mask mandate for businesses and restaurants. (Amanda Beland/WBUR)

Tim Bergey was visiting the city from Philadelphia for work. He says he plans to wear his mask indoors in Boston and indoors back home because he feels it's the responsible thing to do.

"Not everyone has that luxury to be safe, have the same kind of access to medical care, support systems, things of that nature," said Bergey. "And my wearing a mask is taking into consideration everybody. Just because hospitalizations are down, cases are less severe, doesn't mean that it's magically gone."

Residents and visitors are still required to wear masks on public transit, in healthcare and congregate care facilities, among others. Individual businesses can implement their own mandates, says the city.

On Saturday morning at the Brattle Book Shop, it was a mix of masked and unmasked faces looking through the stacks. Customers and staff alike can go mask-free in the shop, but Ken Gloss still expects most of his staff to keep their masks on.

Rory Pryor, an employee at the Brattle Book Shop, is one of those staff members. They say because they interact with so many people in a given day, they're choosing to stay masked. They said they would consider removing it once masks are not required on public transit and in healthcare facilities.

"That means someone is still being very cautious and I'd like to be as cautious as them," said Pryor.