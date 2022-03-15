Take a peek inside Roadrunner, Boston's newest music venue

The Boston area has mourned the loss of beloved music venues since the pandemic hit two years ago. But tonight a new club opens in Allston-Brighton, and it's a big one.

Roadrunner is being billed as the largest indoor general admission venue in New England. We took a tour to find out how and why the team behind Roadrunner designed it to be a better experience for audiences and artists.

When you walk into a music venue it can be chaotic. You often end up meandering from the box office, in a herd of giddy people, through cramped hallways to find the stage. At Roadrunner it's one of the first things you see.

Patrons are greeted upon entry, a giant mural by artist Filipe Ortiz inspired by the song by Modern Lovers. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)

On a recent afternoon house audio technician Reed Calkin stood alone on the arena-sized stage, which is 60 feet wide. The club's state of the art sound system had been installed just a few days before.

“Check one, check two,” he intoned deeply, then added, “Welcome. First time speaking through the PA — feeling good about it, feeling great.”

Calkin isn't alone in his elation.

“Just hearing that PA turn on — the sound come through — this is something we've been thinking about for four-plus years,” Josh Bhatti said smiling, “and it's like being a proud parent.”

Bhatti has overseen Roadrunner's buildout from the beginning. He heads the Boston office for The Bowery Presents, a New York-based company that owns and books other local clubs including the Sinclair and the Royale. Bhatti said they'd been searching for a new location with enough volume to expand their concert footprint.

Josh Bhatti, vice president of the Bowery Presents Boston, stands on the stage at Roadrunner. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)

“We had an option for bands to play a 500-capacity room and a 1200-capacity room,” he said, “and then we were limited in our options of where we could take those shows.”

(The Bowery presents also promoted shows at the more intimate Great Scott, which shuttered in 2020).

Then they found this 50,000 square foot space at the Boston Landing development in Allston-Brighton. It was originally built as a Celtics training facility that ultimately moved across the street. The newly constructed, vacant space was a blank slate for Bhatti's team to design a venue of their dreams — with backing from a partnership with the entertainment giant AEG. Bhatti said their goal was to create a more thoughtful experience for artists and fans that goes beyond the music.

“How can you either get that person who goes to one or two shows a year to go to three or four shows a year? Or the person who goes to 15 or 20 concerts a year, how do you get them to go to 25?” he said they asked themselves. “No one has to go to a concert, so how can you incentivize people to come in there?”

To that end, the multi-level Roadrunner's vibe is fun and pretty fancy. It has two coat checks, four big bars and plenty of bathrooms. The playful décor evokes skateboard parks, Boston sports and local music history. A colorful mural near the entrance pays homage to the club's namesake: local legend Jonathan Richmond's classic song “Roadrunner.”