How one Mass. school board got caught in the culture wars

All Kenneth Laferriere wanted to do was adjourn a school committee meeting in a small district in central Massachusetts.

But the Dudley-Charlton committee member found even that impossible after 90 minutes of jeering that was sometimes laced with profanity.

“We’re trying to have a business meeting,” Laferriere pleaded with the audience, banging his microphone on the table.

“Yelling at us is not getting us anywhere,” added committee vice chair Jamie Terry, raising her own voice, as the board wrapped up debate on COVID protocols.

Finally, committee members asked the Dudley police officer present to clear the room, so they could finish the meeting.

School boards across the country have been facing recalls and angry questions about everything from COVID restrictions to the way schools teach children about racism.

That's true even in Massachusetts, which has a reputation as one of the most liberal states in the nation. But the reality in many communities is considerably more complex.

A WBUR review discovered people have challenged mask mandates in at least one-third of all school districts across the state since last summer. And WBUR found dozens of districts have faced criticism over how teachers discuss race and diversity in the classroom, as well as sex education.

Dudley and Charlton are two small towns that share a school district and a high school.

For years, local school committee meetings had little drama — focusing on routine items such as staffing and trips by the marching band.

But that all changed last July when dozens of parents and residents packed a committee meeting to protest the school's efforts to combat racism, including the hiring of a new diversity consultant.

Carroll-Sue Rehm, who raised her children in the district but later moved to Florida, was one of the concerned attendees. Her grandchildren are students in the district now. She raised concerns about the consultant, including his work in Wellesley to create opportunities and meeting spaces for students with the same identity — such as Black students or those who are gay — so they can share their experiences; Rehm called that segregation.

“This will lead to the destruction of young hearts and minds, and this will be catastrophic in generations to come," she charged. Others in the audience yelled and applauded as she spoke.

Carroll-Sue Rehm, right, lives in Florida but has grandchildren in the Dudley-Charlton school district. She's led the effort to recall five sitting school committee members. (Screenshot Dudley-Charlton School Committee meeting)

School district officials said the consultant was hired to help the Dudley-Charlton system with diversity, equity and inclusion. The district has since ended its work with the consultant. The superintendent declined to be interviewed for this story.

Rehm said she has flown back dozens of times to attend school committee meetings, and she is one of a dozen people who’ve regularly attended them since last summer to raise objections about COVID mandates and curriculum.

They also have other concerns, as Rehm explained, after leaving her seat at a recent meeting in the high school library to examine new books on display.

“I'm looking for anti-American books," Rehm said. "I'm also looking specifically for any books that sexualize children."

Jordan Willow Evans, a school committee member and a social worker who’s lived in Charlton her whole life, said recent meetings have been consumed by concerns from the group.

Evans said she’s also faced verbal harassment and calls to step down from the committee over her work on LGBTQ rights. She called it disheartening, especially because she considers the community part of her extended family.

"It hurts to see people who you knew for many years, suddenly pivot and go down a road you could not have foreseen," she said.