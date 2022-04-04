Jessica Dunbar has cared about the environment for as long as she can remember. She went to school for environmental science. She recycles. She even worked for the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services for a while. But she didn’t dwell on climate change, or the threat it posed to her life and her community, until she had kids. Then, she said, it was like her life had been extended by a hundred years. “I don't know why, but it just hit me all of a sudden,” she said. “I had this all too clear vision in my mind of how fragile the world was.” As Dunbar started paying more attention to climate news, she found herself feeling scared for the future and for her children. So she started looking into what she could do to make a difference, like getting a heat pump or a more fuel efficient car.

“I was in a panic. And what got me through that panicked moment was, 'OK, what can I do to try to make a difference?' Because I have to at least try.” Jessica Dunbar

But small, personal changes didn’t feel like enough. So Dunbar, who lives in Bow, decided to turn to her neighbors. She's now leading an effort to restart the town's previously dormant energy committee. She hopes it can be a place to connect with other residents who want to learn about how to reduce their reliance on fossil fuels and find ways to adopt more of those solutions in their community. “I was in a panic,” Dunbar said. “And what got me through that panicked moment was, 'OK, what can I do to try to make a difference?' Because I have to at least try.” As climate change threatens New Hampshire communities with rising sea levels, increasing heat, worse storms and strange winters, New Hampshire leaders have been slower to take action with strong policy responses than their counterparts in neighboring states. But volunteer-led efforts at the local level are playing a leading role in New Hampshire’s energy transition, encouraging municipalities to adopt interventions like weatherizing buildings and installing solar panels to help mitigate climate change. Local energy committees, like the one Dunbar recently launched in Bow, started gaining steam as organizers in New Hampshire worked to build awareness on climate issues ahead of the 2008 presidential election. Around that time, communities across the state started passing resolutions calling for a stronger federal response to climate change, and some residents started forming their own local groups focused on saving energy and reducing emissions. Today, local energy committees are helping more than 100 towns reduce their reliance on fossil fuels. Still, local leaders say gaining momentum for energy projects at the municipal level has been difficult to manage given limited time, resources and support from the state. “It would be nice to be part of a larger team,” said David Van Houten, who has been involved with local energy issues in his town, Bethlehem, for 15 years. David Van Houten stands next to the Profile High School's solar array in Bethlehem. He's been working on local energy issues in his community for 15 years but said he wishes the state were playing a stronger role supporting these efforts. (Mara Hoplamazian/NHPR) Van Houten said he envies those who live in other states where political leaders are taking more decisive action to respond to climate change. He hasn’t seen a clear vision for that in New Hampshire at the state level and feels like local energy committees are often left without the support they need. New Hampshire has passed legislation in the last few years to give communities more options for energy transitions at the municipal level. But Melissa Elander, who works with communities in the North Country to implement energy projects through Clean Energy New Hampshire, said the state has provided little support for energy committees. “I would have to say that most of what I see happening at the municipal level is happening largely without state support,” she said. “It’s a very, very small percentage of funds that can come from the state.” When asked about the critiques that the state has not done enough to take action on these issues, New Hampshire Department of Energy spokesperson Rorie Patterson said the agency “recognizes the risk posed by climate change and that actions are required to mitigate those risks.” Patterson also pointed to the department’s efforts to implement clean energy programs authorized by lawmakers and Gov. Chris Sununu. While Patterson did not directly address a question from NHPR about how the state views the role of local communities in its energy strategy, she noted that the agency oversees rebate and grant programs that have supported energy projects at the municipal level.

