What to know about a planned natural gas 'peaker' plant in Mass.

This week’s new climate report from the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change is very clear that the world needs to stop building new fossil fuel infrastructure immediately. In fact, to limit warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, countries need to actively decommission a lot of the oil, gas and coal infrastructure that already exists.

Massachusetts also has strong climate laws and has committed to hitting “net zero” emissions by 2050. So why, in 2022, is the state allowing the construction of a new natural gas and diesel-fired power plant in Peabody?

Project opponents say plans for the so-called "peaker" plant are antithetical to the state's goals, and hat the utility group behind the project has not been transparent in their proceedings.

But work on the plant has continued despite the protests, and project managers say the facility will be up and running by 2023.

Whether you’re familiar with this proposed power plant and have questions, or you’re hearing about it for the first time, here’s what you need to know:

What is a “peaker” plant?

A "peaker" plant is a facility that only turns on during times of peak electricity demand. They tend to operate a few hundred hours a year, and often are older, more polluting facilities.

Peaker plants operate in a different energy market than the traditional power plants that produce the bulk of the electricity used in New England. Those power facilities — like the Mystic Generating Station or Seabrook Nuclear Power Plant — get paid by the grid operator, ISO New England, for the electricity they produce.

Peaker plants, by contrast, make most of their money by being “on call,” ready to fire up and feed electricity into the grid with minimal notice when demand is highest.

A rendering of the proposed Peabody Peaker Plant. (Courtesy of The Massachusetts Municipal Wholesale Electric Company)

What is the Peabody peaker plant?

Technically called Project 2015A, the Peabody peaker plant is a proposed 55 megawatt natural gas and diesel fuel-burning power plant.

The plant, which will cost about $85 million to build, will sit on a small plot of land near two existing gas and oil-fired peaking power plants.

The new facility will have a 90-foot smoke stack equipped with the latest in sound and air pollution mitigation technologies, making it quieter and cleaner than the other two plants. It will use existing gas pipelines and electrical substation infrastructure, but it will require a small gas compressor on site.

When it runs, it will primarily burn natural gas. But it will have the ability to switch to low-sulfur diesel fuel should gas become unavailable.

The Peabody peaker is permitted to run a maximum of 1,250 hours annually, but will probably operate much less than that. It’s hard to predict exactly how often ISO New England will ask to turn it on, but the utility behind the plant estimates it will run about 239 hours per year during the next few years, and then slowly decrease after that as battery technology improves and Massachusetts laws limiting greenhouse gas emissions kick in.

With a 55-megawatt output, the plant did not require a full environmental review, though opponents have asked the state for one.

Who is building this plant?

The Massachusetts Municipal Wholesale Electric Company, better known as MMWEC (pronounced EM-wick) is a nonprofit quasi-state agency that works on behalf of 20 municipal utilities. Often called municipal light plants or “munis,” these small utilities serve specific towns or cities. Unlike larger investor-owned utilities like National Grid or Eversource, munis don’t need to generate a profit, and they can own and operate the power plants that generate electricity for their customers.

Fourteen munis originally signed on to the Peabody project, though two — Holyoke Gas and Electric and the Chicopee Municipal Lighting Plant — backed out of their contracts in April 2021.

Who opposes the project?

In the last few years, a broad coalition of environmentalists, public health officials, local residents and elected officials have come out against the peaker plant.

Senators Ed Markey and Elizabeth Warren say they oppose the construction of any new fossil fuel plants, and Attorney General Maura Healey’s office has repeatedly raised concerns about air quality, environmental justice and the lack of community input.

Many local politicians and state legislators have also come out against it.

Breathe Clean North Shore, Massachusetts Climate Action Network, Community Action Works, 350Mass, the Sierra Club of Massachusetts, the Environmental League of Massachusetts, GreenRoots, Extinction Rebellion and many other environmental groups oppose the plant, too.

Mary Klug holds up a sign saying "No Peaker Plant" at a rally to stop the construction of a new gas peaker power plant in Peabody. (Robin Lubbock/WBUR)

Why do people oppose the peaker plant?

Those against the project cite several reasons for their opposition. Here are the big ones:

1. Climate change

Even though this plant will be equipped with the latest emissions-trapping technology, burning natural gas and oil releases carbon dioxide into the atmosphere and contributes to our climate problems. The plant is technically permitted to emit up to 51,000 metric tons of CO2 annually, but MMWEC officials say it will probably emit about 7,085 tons per year (For context, driving a car about 2,500 miles emits a ton of C02).

Natural gas production and transportation also releases methane, which traps even more heat in the atmosphere than C02.

2. Air quality and public health

Burning natural gas and oil releases fine particulate matter and other pollutants that are harmful to human health.

There are many well-documented health concerns associated with fossil fuel-burning power plants," the Peabody Board of Health wrote in a letter sent last year. "Emissions such as sulfur dioxide, nitrogen dioxide, carbon monoxide, and other hazardous pollutants can contribute to cancer risk, birth defects, and harm to the nervous system and brain. Emissions of particulates increase risk of heart disease, lung cancer, COPD, and asthma.”

In a different letter about the project, the Greater Boston Physicians for Social Responsibility put it more bluntly: the project “can be expected to increase mortality rates in the surrounding communities.”